Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 17-year-old was killed at a birthday party over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 9:17 p.m. March 25 in the 200 block of E. Flamingo Road near Koval Lane. Police said a 17-year-old male was found in the area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died. The teen will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Investigators said the teen was celebrating a friend’s birthday before he was shot. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

