Las Vegas Aces using ChatGPT to better interact and assist fans

Las Vegas Aces using ChatGPT for fan interactions
Las Vegas Aces using ChatGPT for fan interactions(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces are joining the artificial intelligence game.

The company GameOn created the platform for the Aces. As the Aces fan base just continues to grow especially after becoming our champions using AI allows the team to be more efficient when it comes to interacting with fans.

“When is the next game or when is the next opportunity for me to buy tickets, or when is opening night for the season,” said GameOn CEO Alex Beckman.

The team’s mascot Bucket$ is able to help a fan buy tickets. The Aces said this is fun for fans and saves time and money for the organization.

Beckman said it is not replacing jobs. The chat experience is a personalized way to bring in the voices and visuals that already tells the team’s story.

“Fan engagement will be better,” said Beckman. “Fan sentiment and happiness will be better thanks to being more on top of every conversation and in real time and those are the opportunities that we thrive on.”

Beckman said since launching the platform with the Aces a few weeks ago, they have seen a huge success and seen fans using the chat experience daily and said it is also reducing the time the aces are spending answering questions and has been pushing business forward.

GameOn has also created chat platforms for NBA, NHL and NFL teams including our Las Vegas Raiders

To check out the platform click HERE.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thieves cause nearly $50,000 in damage to one Las Vegas car dealership
A $28 million luxurious mega mansion in Las Vegas has all the amenities one could ask for.
VIDEO: Las Vegas mansion on the market for $28M
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Tom Brady now part owner of Las Vegas Aces
NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," looks down the carpet...
Tom Brady now part owner of Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
Las Vegas Aces to host 2 free youth basketball clinics
Aces Day
ACES DAY: Wrap up of a big day at FOX5 as official broadcast home of the reigning WNBA champions