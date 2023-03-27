Las Vegas Aces using ChatGPT to better interact and assist fans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces are joining the artificial intelligence game.

The company GameOn created the platform for the Aces. As the Aces fan base just continues to grow especially after becoming our champions using AI allows the team to be more efficient when it comes to interacting with fans.

“When is the next game or when is the next opportunity for me to buy tickets, or when is opening night for the season,” said GameOn CEO Alex Beckman.

The team’s mascot Bucket$ is able to help a fan buy tickets. The Aces said this is fun for fans and saves time and money for the organization.

Beckman said it is not replacing jobs. The chat experience is a personalized way to bring in the voices and visuals that already tells the team’s story.

“Fan engagement will be better,” said Beckman. “Fan sentiment and happiness will be better thanks to being more on top of every conversation and in real time and those are the opportunities that we thrive on.”

Beckman said since launching the platform with the Aces a few weeks ago, they have seen a huge success and seen fans using the chat experience daily and said it is also reducing the time the aces are spending answering questions and has been pushing business forward.

GameOn has also created chat platforms for NBA, NHL and NFL teams including our Las Vegas Raiders

