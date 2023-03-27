Kelly Clarkson announces Las Vegas residency launching this summer at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pop superstar Kelly Clarkson announced Monday morning plans for a new residency beginning this summer at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson” will kick off Friday, July 28 and run through select dates in August. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 am at ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas, with presales beginning Tuesday, March 28.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!” Clarkson said. “The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do! So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

The 10 performances going on sale are:

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19

Clarkson is the original winner of “American Idol.” She currently serves as the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and a judge on “The Voice.”

