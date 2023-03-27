Gas prices in Nevada higher than national average

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada’s gas prices seem to keep rising. Prices are currently higher than the national average by almost a dollar a gallon.

“It puts a financial strain on me just because I’m a working student it’s hard for me it’s like $100 for me to fill up,” said a local resident.

The frustrations heard loud and clear. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the pain at the pump.

“Its kind of crazy gas prices have gone up as in addition with the expense of living.”

Las Vegas residents have noticed a change, the price fluctuating and increasing yet again. Prices have made it hard for some.

“It’s been tough we’ve been having to scrape by just to be able to eat, and then going out that’s a rarity now,” a resident said.

AAA says Nevada’s average is much higher than the national.. While gas prices have decreased nationwide Nevada continues to see large increases.

While it could be a number of reasons contributing to this, people say they’ve had enough.

Earlier this year, Governor Joe Lombardo spoke on behalf of the rising costs of gas saying he’d put a stop on it with a halt on gas tax.

“Today, the government has more money than we can responsibly spend; households and businesses most certainly do not,” Lombardo said. “Working with local gas station operators, the petroleum industry, and the attorney general’s consumer affairs division, we will make certain that these savings exclusively benefit taxpayers.

“We must always remain mindful that our financial surplus comes from the pockets of our constituents,” Lombardo said.

California is seeing the highest gas price in the country at $4.82 per gallon, the lowest is Mississippi at $2.99.

