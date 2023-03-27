Forecast Outlook-3/27/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monday and Tuesday, we will enjoy lots of sunshine, but cold air is sitting over us and our daytime temperatures will only be in the upper 50′s Monday staying more than 15 degrees below average for this time of year. We’ll keep a bit of a breeze Monday morning with speeds 15-25 MPH expected.

The next weather system begins to move in Tuesday. Temperatures make a run for 70 degrees Tuesday, but the wind will also be increasing with gusts 20-30 MPH. This storm has some moisture associated with it so we will increase the chance of showers and mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures dip back into the mid 60s Wednesday with upper 50s Thursday.

By Friday the low moves out, but daytime high temperatures remain below average into the first week of April.

This weekend Saturday & Sunday call for sunshine & low 70s to start April.

