Forecast Outlook-3/27/23

Staying Cool & Breezy with a Chance of Showers Returning
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monday and Tuesday, we will enjoy lots of sunshine, but cold air is sitting over us and our daytime temperatures will only be in the upper 50′s Monday staying more than 15 degrees below average for this time of year. We’ll keep a bit of a breeze Monday morning with speeds 15-25 MPH expected.

The next weather system begins to move in Tuesday. Temperatures make a run for 70 degrees Tuesday, but the wind will also be increasing with gusts 20-30 MPH. This storm has some moisture associated with it so we will increase the chance of showers and mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures dip back into the mid 60s Wednesday with upper 50s Thursday.

By Friday the low moves out, but daytime high temperatures remain below average into the first week of April.

This weekend Saturday & Sunday call for sunshine & low 70s to start April.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thieves cause nearly $50,000 in damage to one Las Vegas car dealership
A $28 million luxurious mega mansion in Las Vegas has all the amenities one could ask for.
VIDEO: Las Vegas mansion on the market for $28M
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/26/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast 3?26/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-3/25/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/25/23