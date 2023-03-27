Adele extends Las Vegas residency

Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in the press...
Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:52 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adele will extend her wildly popular and sold out Las Vegas residency, the singer announced during a show over the weekend.

March 25 was set to be Adele’s last weekend at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her “Weekends with Adele” residency. During the show, Adele announced she would start the residency again in June.

Shows will go from on various weekends June 16 to November 4, the singer announced. Tickets will be available again through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Fans will have to pre-register their interest in specific shows, then select fans will receive presale codes for a chance to purchase tickets. Verified Fan registration is open through April 2.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thieves cause nearly $50,000 in damage to one Las Vegas car dealership
City to illuminate Gateway Arches near downtown Las Vegas in colors of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’
‘Swifties’ scammed out of cash in search for Taylor Swift tickets in Las Vegas
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of...
Excess rain and snow has no impact on Lake Mead
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Latest News

MORE FOX5
Fun moments on MORE
MORE FOX5
Prevent pests from entering your home
NDOT signs for Taylor Swift seen on March 24, 2023.
‘You need to calm down:’ RTC, NDOT get into Taylor Swift fandom ahead of Las Vegas concerts
Dr. John Pierce from Preventative Diagnostic Center joins us to discuss how early detection is...
Get ahead of your health issues