Adele extends Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adele will extend her wildly popular and sold out Las Vegas residency, the singer announced during a show over the weekend.

March 25 was set to be Adele’s last weekend at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her “Weekends with Adele” residency. During the show, Adele announced she would start the residency again in June.

Shows will go from on various weekends June 16 to November 4, the singer announced. Tickets will be available again through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Fans will have to pre-register their interest in specific shows, then select fans will receive presale codes for a chance to purchase tickets. Verified Fan registration is open through April 2.

