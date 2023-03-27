61-year-old woman who went missing at Death Valley found safe

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman who got separated from her hiking group at Death Valley National Park was found safe the next morning, according to park rangers.

Rangers were dispatched to Badwater Basin around 2:30 a.m. March 24 to look for a woman reported missing by her companions.

Rangers said the group hiked onto the salt flats at night to photograph the stars. The woman, 61, from Austin, TX, left her group to get something from her car in the parking lot. Then her group said she didn’t return. When they couldn’t find her, they drove to Furnace Creek for cell service and called 911.

Park rangers drove to the basin to search for the woman, using bright flashing vehicle lights and searching on foot. When it was daybreak and she hadn’t been found, more Death Valley Park employees were called to assist in the search. California Highway Patrol was about to send a helicopter to search for the woman, but she was found.

The woman said she realized she hiked father than the distance to the parking lot and was unable to see landmarks in the dark to identify where she was. She decided to stop moving until the sun rose, when she was able to see the road and walk to Badwater Road and Natural Bridge Road. There, she hitchhiked back to the parking lot and arrived at about 8:20 a.m.

