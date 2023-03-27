6-week-old kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at Harry Reid International Airport, according to a local shelter.

Bruno was found in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport. Bruno is only 6 weeks old and 1.5 lbs, the Animal Foundation said.

The shelter is taking care of Bruno and said the cat will soon be ready for adoption.

