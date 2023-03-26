Forecast Outlook-3/26/23

Staying Cool The Rest Of The Month
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some unsettled weather as a brief disturbance moves through southern Nevada Sunday afternoon.

Clouds are drifting into our region from the north where they experienced some snow earlier in the day.

Tonight once the sun sets and the atmosphere loses its daytime heating a ridge will start to slide south.

That high will trigger some windy conditions.

Monday and Tuesday we will enjoy lots of sunshine but with that cold pool of air sitting over us our daytime temperatures remain well below normal.

The next weather system heading toward us arrives Tuesday.

This one like many of the others this past few months is packing moisture so we have elevated rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday that low moves out but we will remain below normal with our high temperatures through not only the week but into the start of April.

