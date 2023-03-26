Forecast Outlook-3/25/23

Staying Cool For The Week Ahead
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dry cool air dominates our weather the rest of the month with the chance of a few light showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Cool air aloft will prevent us from getting to 60 degrees until Monday.

A ridge of high pressure will bring us lots of sunshine on Monday with temperatures actually climbing to the 60′s.

The stable airmass will stick around through Tuesday when a low dropping down into northern California will close off and deliver a rich band of moisture to the Sierra where more snow if forecast.

The system will also produce some more snow for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range by the middle of the week.

We have a 20% chance of seeing some light showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

By Friday the system pushes east and a new ridge slides in pushing our high temperature into the 70′s by next Saturday

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of...
Excess rain and snow has no impact on Lake Mead
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thieves cause nearly $50,000 in damage to one Las Vegas car dealership
NDOT signs for Taylor Swift seen on March 24, 2023.
‘You need to calm down:’ RTC, NDOT get into Taylor Swift fandom ahead of Las Vegas concerts
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas
UConn men's basketball team deals with dirty hotel, stolen goods
UConn men’s basketball deals with hotel switch, stolen items on Las Vegas trip

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/25/23
Forecast Outlook: 3/24/23 AM
Forecast Outlook: 3/24/23 AM
Forecast Outlook - 03/25/23
Forecast Outlook - 03/24/23