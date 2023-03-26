Forecast Outlook-3/25/23

Dry cool air dominates our weather the rest of the month with the chance of a few light showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Cool air aloft will prevent us from getting to 60 degrees until Monday.

A ridge of high pressure will bring us lots of sunshine on Monday with temperatures actually climbing to the 60′s.

The stable airmass will stick around through Tuesday when a low dropping down into northern California will close off and deliver a rich band of moisture to the Sierra where more snow if forecast.

The system will also produce some more snow for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range by the middle of the week.

We have a 20% chance of seeing some light showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

By Friday the system pushes east and a new ridge slides in pushing our high temperature into the 70′s by next Saturday

