Forecast 3?26/23

Staying Cooler Than Normal Into The End Of The Month
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -There is a disturbance dropping down over central Nevada that will trigger a new round of winds by Sunday night.

Sunday we will enjoy plenty of sunshine but temperatures will remain below normal.

The next weather system that will affects us arrives Tuesday in the form of more wind.

We have a chance of some scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

As for our temps they will continue to run anywhere from 3 to 6 degrees below normal.

Forecast Outlook - 03/25/23