‘Swifties’ scammed out of cash in search for Taylor Swift tickets in Las Vegas

City to illuminate Gateway Arches near downtown Las Vegas in colors of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’
City to illuminate Gateway Arches near downtown Las Vegas in colors of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’(cityofLasVegas/Twitter)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended on Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the second weekend of the superstar’s “Eras” tour, many concert hopefuls encountered scammers on resale markets and some even lost money.

“The person I was talking to sounded so real. They weren’t real. They know what to say and know how to get you,” said a young woman named Jules, who encountered a scammer this week in a search for available tickets to take her mother. She had hoped for a quick drive from California to Las Vegas to make a concert.

Jules hopes to be a cautionary tale for fellow Swifties who are looking to prey on young fans, women and families. “They know how to pull like your heartstrings. I felt like they had a decent amount of followers too, so I thought they weren’t just like a new account. They asked for $500 for the tickets, and then, obviously skeptical. So then they mentioned, ‘Oh, you can just send $150, and then after you send the $150 I’ll transfer your tickets’,” Jules explained about the transaction.

Once Jules sent the money, the ticket inbox was a “blank space.”

Another woman told FOX5, that in her search for a Los Angeles of Las Vegas ticket, she sent a scammer $600 and never got any seats.

As recently as the night before the Las Vegas concert, a woman on Twitter posted, “Got scammed... I should be on my way to Vegas right now for @taylorswift13 and I’m not,” she wrote.

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Nevada likens scammers to those who “catfish” in romance scams.

“They can look nice online and you might think you’re talking to this person, but that’s a totally different person on the other end. Unfortunately, once you wire that money, it’s gone,” said Randa Haddad of the BBB.

The BBB and other consumer experts advise that buying directly from the box office or original vendor-- like Ticketmaster, AXS or Live Nation-- is always the most secure purchase.

If you need to scour the resale market, StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork and Mega Seats are sites that scrutinize buyers and sellers and provide customer service support.

You can find other legit ticket sale companies through the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Some do’s and dont’s:

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Off-duty pilot helps flight return to Las Vegas after pilot’s medical emergency
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
Las Vegas police: RTC bus barricade suspect allegedly attacked K9, bit officer’s ear off

Latest News

Gov. Lombardo makes case for school discipline bill at Valley High School
Gov. Lombardo makes case for school discipline bill at Valley High School
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thieves cause nearly $50,000 in damage to one Las Vegas car dealership
First responders staying prepared for high-profile events in Las Vegas this weekend
First responders staying prepared for high-profile events in Las Vegas this weekend