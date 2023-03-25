Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 25, 2023.(Aaron D.)
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 25, 2023.(Aaron D.)
By Steve Timko and Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -12:50 P.M. UPDATE: Two people met at a casino bar at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino early Saturday and one shot and killed the other in the casino later in the morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities held a briefing to address the shooting that led to the casino lockdown on Saturday morning.

Sheriff Dan Coverly said the suspect, Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, and the victim, Omar Reyes Garcia, 32, met at a casino bar at about 2 a.m. and spent several hours together.

Casino security video shows they got into an argument and that Delgado pulled out a gun and shot Reyes Garcia just after 8 a.m.

Following the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada law enforcement takes a different approach to shootings inside casinos and this incident was initially dispatched as an active shooter.

Between 50 and 100 law enforcement personnel responded, Coverly said.

“Ultimately this would not be considered an active shooter but what we could consider just to be a homicide,” Coverly said. “The response may seem overwhelming and over the top, but that’s okay.”

The process includes checking the roof and every place inside the casino for other possible victims and for suspects.

Hard Rock surveillance footage helped identify the suspect. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle with Delgado and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26, inside on U.S. 50 near Sierra at Tahoe and both were taken into custody, Coverly said. Delgado was booked for open murder and Tautaupale was booked for driving under the influence.

11:45 A.M. UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and first responders are clearing the scene after an incident Saturday morning at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The casino floor remains closed.

U.S. 50 has reopened in both directions.

Authorities plan a press conference to give an update on what happened.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada State Police report U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline due to police activity.

Drivers are urged to use Lake Parkway as an alternative route.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

KOLO 8 News Now has a reporter en route.

