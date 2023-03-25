Public safety town hall addresses concerns in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - What can be done to make northwest Las Vegas safer? That was the question at a public safety town hall in Centennial Hills. Metro including, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, invited neighbors to come and express their biggest concerns everything from catalytic converter theft to street racing to school violence.

Mike Heryla lives in the Providence neighborhood at the northwest edge of the valley. Heryla says a lot has changed since he moved there.

“A lot of thefts, people jumping over the walls, going in driveways, and trying to open doors... There’s no doubt about it with the increased population in this area, crime has increased,” Heryla asserted.

Heryla came to the town hall to ask Metro, what can be done to make his neighborhood safer.

“You have the right to know what our struggles are,” said Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi told FOX% she was glad to see a full house at the meeting, citizens wanting to be informed about what Metro is doing.

“We are struggling with hiring… we want to get the officers out into the community to serve you. We want to reduce the 911 and 311 hold times,” Yatomi explained.

Heryla said he appreciated everything officers do.

“They are real true heroes,” Heryla contended.

Still, he worries about increasing crime and now plans to be proactive.

“Neighborhood watch programs, we are trying to get our HOA to get fully involved in that... and we are going to get security cameras tomorrow,” Heryla added.

Metro says any type of question is welcome at their town halls. They will make every effort to give the community members answers.

Metro has an extensive list of upcoming community events on its website.

If you are interested in becoming an officer, learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.