Public safety town hall addresses concerns in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Public safety town hall addresses concerns in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Public safety town hall addresses concerns in northwest Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:36 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - What can be done to make northwest Las Vegas safer? That was the question at a public safety town hall in Centennial Hills. Metro including, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, invited neighbors to come and express their biggest concerns everything from catalytic converter theft to street racing to school violence.

Mike Heryla lives in the Providence neighborhood at the northwest edge of the valley. Heryla says a lot has changed since he moved there.

“A lot of thefts, people jumping over the walls, going in driveways, and trying to open doors... There’s no doubt about it with the increased population in this area, crime has increased,” Heryla asserted.

Heryla came to the town hall to ask Metro, what can be done to make his neighborhood safer.

“You have the right to know what our struggles are,” said Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi told FOX% she was glad to see a full house at the meeting, citizens wanting to be informed about what Metro is doing.

“We are struggling with hiring… we want to get the officers out into the community to serve you. We want to reduce the 911 and 311 hold times,” Yatomi explained.

Heryla said he appreciated everything officers do.

“They are real true heroes,” Heryla contended.

Still, he worries about increasing crime and now plans to be proactive.

“Neighborhood watch programs, we are trying to get our HOA to get fully involved in that... and we are going to get security cameras tomorrow,” Heryla added.

Metro says any type of question is welcome at their town halls. They will make every effort to give the community members answers.

Metro has an extensive list of upcoming community events on its website.

If you are interested in becoming an officer, learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of...
Excess rain and snow has no impact on Lake Mead
NDOT signs for Taylor Swift seen on March 24, 2023.
‘You need to calm down:’ RTC, NDOT get into Taylor Swift fandom ahead of Las Vegas concerts
Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
UConn men's basketball team deals with dirty hotel, stolen goods
UConn men’s basketball deals with hotel switch, stolen items on Las Vegas trip
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
2 suspects on the run, 1 in custody after Henderson police find stolen vehicle

Latest News

Gov. Lombardo makes case for school discipline bill at Valley High School
City to illuminate Gateway Arches near downtown Las Vegas in colors of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’
‘Swifties’ scammed out of cash in search for Taylor Swift tickets in Las Vegas
Gov. Lombardo makes case for school discipline bill at Valley High School
Gov. Lombardo makes case for school discipline bill at Valley High School
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas
Driver in custody after car crashes into gas station in North Las Vegas