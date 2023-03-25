Forecast Outlook-3/25/23

Cool But Quiet Weather This Weekend
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:58 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Dry conditions and light winds are what we can expect this weekend.

Our daytime high for Saturday is 57 degrees. We should be in the mid-70′s. Last year on this date we hit 90 degrees.

All week we will continue to trend below normal. The day we will see the closest seasonal high will be Tuesday at 69 degrees.

There is a low pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will slide south during the week.

That will open the door for the next major system to slide into northern California starting Monday.

That low is expected to generate more rain for northern California, more snow for the Sierra Nevada and possibly deliver us showers although our rain chances are slight Wednesday and Thursday.

