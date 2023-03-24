‘You need to calm down:’ RTC, NDOT get into Taylor Swift fandom ahead of Las Vegas concerts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission and Nevada Department of Transportation are getting into the Swiftie spirit ahead of Taylor Swift’s two-concert stop in Las Vegas.

Freeway signs around the Las Vegas area are touting messages like, “Reckless driver? You need to calm down,” and “It’s a speed limit, not a suggestions, don’t shake it off.” The signs quote famous lyrics from Taylor Swift songs.

The Eras Tour kicks off in Las Vegas Friday night with its first concert, and the second concert is Saturday. Las Vegas is the second stop on The Eras Tour.

