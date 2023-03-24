UConn men’s basketball deals with hotel switch, stolen items on Las Vegas trip

By Marc Robbins
Mar. 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - It’s a day of rest and recovery for the UConn men after their big Sweet 16 win Thursday night over Arkansas.

UConn’s game execution was nearly flawless on Thursday.

But the travel and accommodations in Las Vegas were certainly nowhere near perfection.

The Huskies arrived at the world famous Las Vegas Strip.

They were assigned to the Luxor Hotel by the NCAA.

Many of the players’ rooms were not cleaned. Head Coach Dan Hurley called it a “disaster.”

The team went down the strip to another hotel, Resorts World.

As the team practiced on the UNLV campus before the Huskies’ Sweet 16 matchup with Arkansas, their team bus was robbed.

Players said several personal items were stolen.

Channel 3 spoke with Las Vegas police, and they said no report was filed by UConn.

We reached out to UNLV police to see if they have received any complain or report.

The UConn players have done a good job of not letting these troubles affect play on the court.

