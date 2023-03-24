State Dept. dealing with ‘unprecedented’ passport demand

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is seeing an increase in passport applications from last year. (HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are looking to travel internationally again.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday there’s “unprecedented demand” for passports.

“We’ve had an unprecedented demand for renewed travel, which is a good thing. Historically, the demand has been cyclical. The busy season is kind of march to late summer. Basically, it’s full-time now,” Blinken said.

Blinken reported the department is receiving about 500,000 passport applications a week.

“That’s 30 to 40% above last year. So it’s dramatic,” he said.

He told the House Appropriations Committee that the department has increased staffing and resources to deal with it.

“Man, we have more people in the pipeline and that’s also reflected in the budget. It’s usually important,” Blinken said. “I have a task force established at headquarters to marshal all of these efforts so that we’re really digging in on this.”

Blinken reported that due to the demand, a regular passport application will be completed in about 10 to 13 weeks while an expedited passport will be done in about 7 to 9 weeks.

Blinken also noted a pilot program allowing Americans who already have a passport to renew online. But it has been paused as the department fine-tunes and improves it.

Once it’s back up and running, Blinken expects 65% of renewals to be done online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Off-duty pilot helps flight return to Las Vegas after pilot’s medical emergency
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
Las Vegas police: RTC bus barricade suspect allegedly attacked K9, bit officer’s ear off

Latest News

A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
1,500 more parking spots coming to Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 after ‘unprecedented’ demand
600 new parking spaces to open to public at Las Vegas airport Friday
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure