Nevada Legislature bill would require juvenile justice, child welfare system screen for sexual exploitation

(KOLO)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature is considering a bill that would require certain groups in the juvenile justice and child welfare systems to screen kids for sexual exploitation - if passed.

AB183 states existing law requires local, regional, or state facilities for the treatment, rehabilitation, or detention of children must screen each child in their care to determine if they are in need of mental health services or have a substance use disorder.

The bill would also require such facilities to screen each child to find out if they are a victim of commercial sexual exploitation.

Any results proving such would have to be reported to an agency and such organizations to take steps to protect the child.

If passed, the bill would go into effect Oct. 1.

