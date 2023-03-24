Nevada Legislature bill would impose harsher penalties for prostitution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would increase the penalties for those found guilty of engaging or soliciting prostitution.

AB145, if passed, would increase the penalties of the first offense from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor - a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 364 days in jail.

For the second offense, the person is found guilty of a category C felony. Third and subsequent offenses are treated as Category B felonies, which means a minimum of a year in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

On Friday, some revisions were approved in the Assembly Committee on Judiciary. If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

