Nevada Legislature bill would impose harsher penalties for prostitution

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would increase the penalties for those found guilty of engaging or soliciting prostitution.

AB145, if passed, would increase the penalties of the first offense from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor - a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 364 days in jail.

For the second offense, the person is found guilty of a category C felony. Third and subsequent offenses are treated as Category B felonies, which means a minimum of a year in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

On Friday, some revisions were approved in the Assembly Committee on Judiciary. If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Off-duty pilot helps flight return to Las Vegas after pilot’s medical emergency
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
Las Vegas police: RTC bus barricade suspect allegedly attacked K9, bit officer’s ear off

Latest News

BABY BONDS BILL - VOD - clipped version
‘Baby Bonds’ bill sets out to help impoverished families; Nevada Republicans say it’s unfair
Gov. Lombardo introduces school discipline bill
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks on his proposed school safety bill on March 23, 2022.
Gov. Lombardo introduces school discipline bill
Baby Bonds Bill sets out to help impoverished families, Nevada Republicans say it’s unfair
‘Baby Bonds’ bill sets out to help impoverished families; Nevada Republicans say it’s unfair