Nevada Legislature bill would create program to help inmates communicate with their kids

Jail phone generic
Jail phone generic(WRDW)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would create a pilot program to help prisoners or inmates of the Department of Corrections communicate with their kids - if passed.

SB234, would require corrections to provide communication services free of charge between offenders in custody and the children of such offenders, plus allow the department to apply for donations to the program.

Any money the department receives for the program would only be able to be used for the program, the bill states.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1 and would expire June 30, 2025.

