Forecast Outlook - 03/24/23

Skies will be mostly sunny Friday with the north wind picking up during the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will be in the 25-35 mph range. This north wind will keep chilly air in place for the first weekend of spring.

After some light scattered showers overnight drier conditions with clear skies are expected Friday with high temperatures in the mid to low 60s. We’ll see clouds in and out this weekend, but showers are looking to stay focused north of the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s; that’s 15° to 20° below average for this time of year.

This chilly weather is not going anywhere next week. High temperatures hold in the 60s with some more wind in the mix Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm is moving into the area, bringing the best chance of showers later Tuesday and Wednesday.

