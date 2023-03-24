First responders staying prepared for high-profile events in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a big weekend as March Madness is underway and Taylor Swift fans prepare to shake it off.

‘Swiftie’ fans were singing their hearts out ahead of the sold-out Taylor Swift concert on Friday.

“I am actually really excited,” said a Taylor Swift fan. “I was having a panic attack before.”

“I have tickets for New Jersey in May, but I just couldn’t wait that long to see her,” said another Taylor Swift fan.

It is an exciting weekend for Taylor Swift fans and for first responders, safety is at the forefront.

“This city doesn’t back down to any challenges,” said senior director of Community Ambulance Glen Simpson. “We are fully prepared to do it.”

The community ambulance is a local privately owned ambulance company.

It has a specialized team of 150 medical personnel that is dedicated to large-scale events.

“Because of our experience and because of the volume of events that happen here in our city, we are able to develop that,” said Simpson.

The specialized team looks at various factors such as what is the age group, genre of music and historical data they may have on that event.

“We are able to get ahead of challenges,” said Simpson. “If we see challenges that are being presented before us, that maybe we weren’t aware of or we didn’t know they were going to happen, we are able to bring in additional resources.”

Simpson said you will see them around this weekend.

“When you come to the show tonight when you come to any event at the Allegiant Stadium you are going to see community ambulance there, you are going to see our presence,” said Simpson. “We are there to take everybody and we want everybody to have a good time.”

Metro police told FOX5, this weekend is no different than any other and they too are prepared.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.