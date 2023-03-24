Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Off-duty pilot helps flight return to Las Vegas after pilot’s medical emergency
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
Las Vegas police: RTC bus barricade suspect allegedly attacked K9, bit officer’s ear off

Latest News

Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each for storming the Capitol on Jan 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana...
Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight
Aident Fucci, 16, was sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering his 13-year-old...
Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate
16-year-old Aiden Fucci gets life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing...
Judge sentence Fla. teen to life in prison for murdering classmate