Details behind safety effort being implemented on Fremont Street Experience

A Fremont Street Experience sign located in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
A Fremont Street Experience sign located in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has seen stepped-up security after a string of shootings around Fremont Street.

New measures have included metal detectors, a proposed under-21 curfew was proposed and then tabled and now the efforts behind the “no color” policy.

On Thursday, a “no color” policy could be found inside the Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel on Fremont Street.

The signage implies, no one shall make it visible on their apparel, accessories or vehicles that support motorcycle clubs or gang affiliations while on the Fremont Street Experience member properties.

The sign also notes this is in cooperation with Metro police for ensuring safety when on Fremont Street.

Metro police said, LVMPD does suggest this policy to avoid any conflicts between opposing groups but metro does not help enforce this policy on properties.

If a property asks someone to change or remove an item and they refuse, that would be deemed as trespassing and Metro said they would then get involved.

Locals had mixed reactions to this policy.

“Facilities and businesses are posting signs saying they don’t want people wearing black or red, that is kind of offensive,” said a Nevada resident who did not want to be identified. “I mean for real. I don’t see a lot of gangs downtown.”

“Yea, the ‘no color’ policy is good,” said another Nevada resident who did not want to be identified. “There is always going to be some kind of confrontation during the night and it is making Fremont Street unsafe for those who come here.”

The CEO of the Plaza Hotel and Casino had said while they do not have any signs, they do enforce the “no color” policy on their property

Representatives from the Fremont Street Experience sent us this statement:

