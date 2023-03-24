CDC: Nevada sees growing threat of Candida auris fungal infections
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Strains of fungus resistant to medications have caused increased cases of infections in Nevada over the last 24 months, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to a report released by the CDC on Monday, Candida auris is an emerging fungus considered a threat as it is resistant to treatment and spread at an alarming rate in 2020-2021.
“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman, lead author of the paper.
In Nevada, one of six states with the highest amounts of cases (including California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Florida) here are the cases from 2021-2023, by facility:
|Facility
|Facility type
|Clinical Cases
|Colonization
|Colonization to Clinical
|Total cases
|Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center
|Acute
|163
|20
|9
|192
|Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
|Acute
|12
|15
|2
|29
|Valley Hospital Medical Center
|Acute
|50
|43
|19
|112
|University Medical Center
|Acute
|19
|0
|2
|21
|Mountain View
|Acute
|14
|1
|2
|17
|Henderson Hospital
|Acute
|5
|11
|2
|18
|Spring Valley Hospital
|Acute
|23
|32
|3
|58
|Desert Springs
|Acute
|12
|17
|4
|33
|Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
|Acute
|7
|12
|1
|20
|St. Rose Dominican Hospital - San Martin
|Acute
|1
|0
|0
|1
|St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Rose De Lima
|Acute
|1
|0
|0
|1
|St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus
|Acute
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Southern Hills Hospital
|Acute
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Las Vegas AMG Specialty Hospital
|Acute
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Kindred Hospital Las Vegas-Flamingo Campus
|SNF
|0
|32
|0
|32
|Royal Springs Healthcare and Rehab
|vSNF
|2
|13
|0
|15
|Silver Ridge Health Care Center
|vSNF
|0
|43
|0
|43
|College Park Health and Rehab
|vSNF
|0
|9
|0
|9
|Sandstone Spring Valley
|vSNF
|0
|3
|0
|3
|St. Joseph Transitional Rehab
|vSNF
|0
|14
|0
|14
|Silver Hills Health Care Center
|SNF
|1
|30
|1
|32
|Canyon Vista Post Acute
|SNF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Spanish Hills Wellness Suites
|SNF
|2
|6
|0
|8
|Sage Creek Post Acute
|SNF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Harmon Hospital
|SNF
|4
|0
|0
|4
|The Heights of Summerlin
|SNF
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kindred Hospital Flamingo- Las Vegas
|LTACH
|11
|103
|22
|136
|Horizon Specialty Hospital Las Vegas
|LTACH
|12
|83
|9
|104
|Kindred Sahara
|LTACH
|15
|17
|4
|36
|Horizon Specialty Hospital Las Vegas
|LTACH
|2
|97
|4
|103
|Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas
|LTACH
|0
|8
|0
|8
|PAM Specialty Complex Care - Las Vegas
|LTACH
|19
|1
|1
|21
|Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert Canyon
|LTACH
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson
|LTACH
|2
|15
|0
|17
|Unknown
|LTACH
|15
|4
|4
|26
|Totals
|90
|1,129
*SNF -- Skilled Nursing Facility
vSNF -- Skilled Nursing Facility with Subacute Care
LTACH -- Long-term Acute Care Hospital
The infection is usually found in those already sick with other conditions. Symptoms include fever and chills that do not improve after antibiotic treatment for a suspected bacterial infection, according to the CDC.
Only a lab test can diagnose a Candida auris infection.
Since first reported in 2016, the fungus has spread in the United States with a total of 3,270 clinical cases (in which infection is present) and 7,413 screening cases (in which the fungus is detected but not causing infection) reported through December 31, 2021. Clinical cases have increased each year since 2016, with the most rapid rise occurring during 2020-2021.
CDC has continued to see an increase in case counts for 2022. During 2019-2021, 17 states identified their first C. auris case ever. Nationwide, clinical cases rose from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases tripled from 2020 to 2021, for a total of 4,041.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.