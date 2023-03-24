CDC: Nevada sees growing threat of Candida auris fungal infections

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Strains of fungus resistant to medications have caused increased cases of infections in Nevada over the last 24 months, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

According to a report released by the CDC on Monday, Candida auris is an emerging fungus considered a threat as it is resistant to treatment and spread at an alarming rate in 2020-2021.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman, lead author of the paper.

In Nevada, one of six states with the highest amounts of cases (including California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Florida) here are the cases from 2021-2023, by facility:

Facility Facility type Clinical Cases Colonization Colonization to Clinical Total cases Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Acute 163 20 9 192 Summerlin Hospital Medical Center Acute 12 15 2 29 Valley Hospital Medical Center Acute 50 43 19 112 University Medical Center Acute 19 0 2 21 Mountain View Acute 14 1 2 17 Henderson Hospital Acute 5 11 2 18 Spring Valley Hospital Acute 23 32 3 58 Desert Springs Acute 12 17 4 33 Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center Acute 7 12 1 20 St. Rose Dominican Hospital - San Martin Acute 1 0 0 1 St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Rose De Lima Acute 1 0 0 1 St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus Acute 1 0 1 6 Southern Hills Hospital Acute 3 0 0 3 Las Vegas AMG Specialty Hospital Acute 0 3 0 3 Kindred Hospital Las Vegas-Flamingo Campus SNF 0 32 0 32 Royal Springs Healthcare and Rehab vSNF 2 13 0 15 Silver Ridge Health Care Center vSNF 0 43 0 43 College Park Health and Rehab vSNF 0 9 0 9 Sandstone Spring Valley vSNF 0 3 0 3 St. Joseph Transitional Rehab vSNF 0 14 0 14 Silver Hills Health Care Center SNF 1 30 1 32 Canyon Vista Post Acute SNF 1 0 0 1 Spanish Hills Wellness Suites SNF 2 6 0 8 Sage Creek Post Acute SNF 1 0 0 1 Harmon Hospital SNF 4 0 0 4 The Heights of Summerlin SNF 0 1 0 1 Kindred Hospital Flamingo- Las Vegas LTACH 11 103 22 136 Horizon Specialty Hospital Las Vegas LTACH 12 83 9 104 Kindred Sahara LTACH 15 17 4 36 Horizon Specialty Hospital Las Vegas LTACH 2 97 4 103 Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas LTACH 0 8 0 8 PAM Specialty Complex Care - Las Vegas LTACH 19 1 1 21 Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert Canyon LTACH 0 1 0 1 Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson LTACH 2 15 0 17 Unknown LTACH 15 4 4 26 Totals 90 1,129

*SNF -- Skilled Nursing Facility

vSNF -- Skilled Nursing Facility with Subacute Care

LTACH -- Long-term Acute Care Hospital

The infection is usually found in those already sick with other conditions. Symptoms include fever and chills that do not improve after antibiotic treatment for a suspected bacterial infection, according to the CDC.

Only a lab test can diagnose a Candida auris infection.

Since first reported in 2016, the fungus has spread in the United States with a total of 3,270 clinical cases (in which infection is present) and 7,413 screening cases (in which the fungus is detected but not causing infection) reported through December 31, 2021. Clinical cases have increased each year since 2016, with the most rapid rise occurring during 2020-2021.

CDC has continued to see an increase in case counts for 2022. During 2019-2021, 17 states identified their first C. auris case ever. Nationwide, clinical cases rose from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases tripled from 2020 to 2021, for a total of 4,041.

