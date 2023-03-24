CDC: Nevada sees growing threat of Candida auris fungal infections

By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Strains of fungus resistant to medications have caused increased cases of infections in Nevada over the last 24 months, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

According to a report released by the CDC on Monday, Candida auris is an emerging fungus considered a threat as it is resistant to treatment and spread at an alarming rate in 2020-2021.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman, lead author of the paper.

In Nevada, one of six states with the highest amounts of cases (including California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Florida) here are the cases from 2021-2023, by facility:

FacilityFacility typeClinical CasesColonizationColonization to ClinicalTotal cases
Sunrise Hospital and Medical CenterAcute163209192
Summerlin Hospital Medical CenterAcute1215229
Valley Hospital Medical CenterAcute504319112
University Medical CenterAcute190221
Mountain ViewAcute141217
Henderson HospitalAcute511218
Spring Valley HospitalAcute2332358
Desert SpringsAcute1217433
Centennial Hills Hospital Medical CenterAcute712120
St. Rose Dominican Hospital - San MartinAcute1001
St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Rose De LimaAcute1001
St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena CampusAcute1016
Southern Hills HospitalAcute3003
Las Vegas AMG Specialty HospitalAcute0303
Kindred Hospital Las Vegas-Flamingo CampusSNF032032
Royal Springs Healthcare and RehabvSNF213015
Silver Ridge Health Care CentervSNF043043
College Park Health and RehabvSNF0909
Sandstone Spring ValleyvSNF0303
St. Joseph Transitional RehabvSNF014014
Silver Hills Health Care CenterSNF130132
Canyon Vista Post AcuteSNF1001
Spanish Hills Wellness SuitesSNF2608
Sage Creek Post AcuteSNF1001
Harmon HospitalSNF4004
The Heights of SummerlinSNF0101
Kindred Hospital Flamingo- Las VegasLTACH1110322136
Horizon Specialty Hospital Las VegasLTACH12839104
Kindred SaharaLTACH1517436
Horizon Specialty Hospital Las VegasLTACH2974103
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Las VegasLTACH0808
PAM Specialty Complex Care - Las VegasLTACH191121
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert CanyonLTACH0101
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of HendersonLTACH215017
UnknownLTACH154426
Totals901,129

*SNF -- Skilled Nursing Facility

vSNF -- Skilled Nursing Facility with Subacute Care

LTACH -- Long-term Acute Care Hospital

The infection is usually found in those already sick with other conditions. Symptoms include fever and chills that do not improve after antibiotic treatment for a suspected bacterial infection, according to the CDC.

Only a lab test can diagnose a Candida auris infection.

Since first reported in 2016, the fungus has spread in the United States with a total of 3,270 clinical cases (in which infection is present) and 7,413 screening cases (in which the fungus is detected but not causing infection) reported through December 31, 2021. Clinical cases have increased each year since 2016, with the most rapid rise occurring during 2020-2021.

CDC has continued to see an increase in case counts for 2022. During 2019-2021, 17 states identified their first C. auris case ever. Nationwide, clinical cases rose from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases tripled from 2020 to 2021, for a total of 4,041.

