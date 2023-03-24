2 suspects on the run, 1 in custody after Henderson police find stolen vehicle

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are looking for two suspects after finding a stolen vehicle parked in a Henderson parking lot area Thursday evening.

The Henderson Police Department said officers located the car near the intersection of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Carnegie Street just after 5:15 p.m.

Officers observed three people inside the stolen vehicle. When police approached the car, the suspects fled on foot. Officers were able to detain one of them however, two suspects happened to get away.

After a search of the area, the two suspects were not located, police said. The third subject was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released at this time.

