Tom Brady now part owner of Las Vegas Aces

NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," looks down the carpet at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is now a partial owner of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, owner Mark Davis announced Thursday.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” explained Davis. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

Brady first watched the Aces on May 31, 2022, when they beat the Connecticut Sun. The Aces said Brady wanted to join the organization after seeing the quality of play and passion of Aces fans.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” said Brady. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

The purchase is still subject to WNBA approval. Details of the deal are not immediately available.

