Off-duty pilot helps flight return to Las Vegas after pilot’s medical emergency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southwest Airlines said an off-duty pilot from another airline stepped in to help a flight crew bring a flight back to Las Vegas early Wednesday morning after a pilot suffered a medical emergency.

According to the airline, Southwest flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus returned to Harry Reid International Airport after departure after one of the pilots needed medical attention.

A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the Flight Deck and assisted with radio communication while a nurse on board was able to provide medical assistance.

According to the FAA, the flight landed safely in Las Vegas. The airline changed out crews and flew the passengers to Columbus.

“We commend the Crew for their professionalism and appreciate our Customers’ patience and understanding regarding the situation,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement to FOX5.

The FAA said it is investigating. The airline said there is nothing to share on the pilot’s condition at the time.

