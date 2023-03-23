Nevada state senator testifies on proposed catalytic converter bill

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada State Senator testified during a first hearing for her statewide bill that she hopes will crack down on expensive and damaging catalytic converter thefts.

The Senator’s bill, SB243, is a statewide measure that could lead to felony charges for someone in possession of two or more used converters who is not licensed or authorized to have converters. Felony penalties can range from a year up to ten years in prison for a conviction.

The bill also would require authorized purchases of used converters only from licensed or authorized businesses.

Thieves want the precious metals inside that can be worth more than gold. Those metals are used to clean a car’s exhaust. Thieves can steal a converter in just a minute or two. Repairs can run up to two or three thousand dollars for those without insurance.

