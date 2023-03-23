Lombardo introduces bill on school safety

Governor Joe Lombardo at inauguration ceremonies in Carson City's Community Center
Governor Joe Lombardo at inauguration ceremonies in Carson City's Community Center(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo is introducing a bill regarding school safety.

Assembly Bill 330 would remove the requirement that schools have individual restorative justice plans in place before administrators can remove, suspend or expel students.

It would also require the State Superintendent of Instruction review data on disproportionality in punishment and potentially put schools under corrective plans to remedy disproportionality.

Lombardo will testify before the State Legislature Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
Woman dies, 9 others injured after 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
People watch the Volcano show at the Mirage hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, May...
Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano

Latest News

Las Vegas Police Foundation to recognize 911 dispatcher who saved baby’s life
Off-duty pilot helps flight return to Las Vegas after pilot’s medical emergency
Taylor Swift merchandise truck on March 23, 2023.
Allegiant Stadium to host merchandise sale Thursday ahead of Taylor Swift concerts
WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit
WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit