Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges won’t get new decals to help improve safety

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pedestrian bridges are a common way to get across the Las Vegas Strip to and from hotels.

The effort to change the definition of pedestrian bridges to crosswalks to improve safety was tabled indefinitely by Clark County commissioners last month.

Making these changes came after two people were killed in a stabbing spree in October, one a showgirl impersonator and the other a tourist and after an off-duty Washington police officer was killed in March last year between MGM Grand and New York, New York.

Clark County said three weeks ago they installed new signage on the bridges to remind people they are being filmed and all criminal activity will be reported to the police. They were installing decals along the walkways to remind people to keep moving to avoid the crowd clusters.

Wednesday those signs were nowhere to be found along the bridges on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

The county said decals were installed on the ground of the Harmon pedestrian bridge. However, after monitoring the effectiveness of these decals, it was determined by Metro that traffic was still not moving more efficiently.

Therefore, the ground decals were not expanded to additional pedestrian bridges.

“Clark County continues to work in partnership with the resorts and Metro to identify additional ways to improve safety on pedestrian bridges without impacting the rights of street performers,” said Clark County public information officer Erik Pappa.

