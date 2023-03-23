Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect involved in multiple encounters this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who has robbed or attempted to rob businesses in the Las Vegas Valley.

Police say the robberies and attempted robberies have taken place this past week. The suspect, a woman believed to be 20-30 years old, allegedly would go into businesses and threaten employees.

She is described to have a thin figure, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and large black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

