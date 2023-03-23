Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect involved in multiple encounters this week

Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect involved in multiple encounters this week
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect involved in multiple encounters this week(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who has robbed or attempted to rob businesses in the Las Vegas Valley.

Police say the robberies and attempted robberies have taken place this past week. The suspect, a woman believed to be 20-30 years old, allegedly would go into businesses and threaten employees.

She is described to have a thin figure, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and large black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

