Las Vegas police: RTC bus barricade suspect allegedly attacked K9, bit officer’s ear off

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested following an incident where several officers - including a K9 - were hurt is accused of biting off the earlobe of a police officer.

Allyn McFarland, 28, is charged with seven counts of battery on a protected person, mistreatment of a police animal, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and mayhem.

He is being held without bail.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported the following, which became available Thursday.

On March 20 around 6:52 p.m., authorities received a call from a security officer about a man refusing to exit an RTC bus at Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

The security officer said the man, later identified as McFarland, threatened to kill the officer and the bus driver.

McFarland was picked up by the bus at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. When it arrived at its stop, he refused to exit.

“McFarland became irate and reached around the plastic partition in an attempt to punch the driver... who activated the panic button,” the report said.

Seeing the security guard respond, McFarland allegedly threw rocks and a trash bin at him.

Police responded including a K9. After attempts to communicate with McFarland failed, police entered the bus to take him into custody.

The K9 was deployed and McFarland was seen by officers kicking and throwing a large rock at the dog. As police took him into custody, he punched several of them in the face and chest, threw a “baseball-sized” rock at an officer, and bit the lower right earlobe of another - detaching the skin, and causing permanent disfigurement.

McFarland was spitting blood from his mouth and spit blood on the face and chest of one of the patrol officers. A Taser was used, and McFarland was eventually taken into custody.

A sergeant eventually noticed the officer’s earlobe was missing.

McFarland is on probation while pleading guilty to a charge of arson last year. His first appearance in court is scheduled for March 27.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.