Las Vegas Police Foundation to recognize 911 dispatcher who saved baby’s life

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation’s 2023 Good Ticket Program will give recognition to Salina Freeman, LVMPD 911 Call Center dispatcher on March 27 for helping a distressed mother.

Freeman received an incoming 911 call from a woman in distress who was experiencing the impulse to harm her own child.

Freeman “immediately implemented her training, knowing time was of the essence to safeguard the well-being of the infant,” the release states.

Freeman maintained a “calm and professional demeanor while obtaining the critical information from the caller while repeatedly reassuring the caller that help was on the way.”

The call was routed in less than a minute and Freeman remained on the call, encouraging the mother to go into a different room in the home and leave the crying infant until officers arrived. She displayed genuine empathy with the caller and asked questions to keep the woman focused on the conversation, not the infant.

“Freeman’s handling of the situation potentially saved a baby’s life.”

The 2023 Good Ticket program continues to recognize LVMPD officers and civilian employees monthly for their positive actions in the community. The Good Ticket program is sponsored by Resorts World Las Vegas.

