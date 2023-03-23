Las Vegas man, woman sentenced for welfare benefits fraud

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas residents were sentenced Wednesday for defrauding the state’s Department of Welfare and Supportive Services for $212,844.73.

The Attorney General’s Office for the State of Nevada announced Charles Bridges, 53, and Latonya Gultry, 45, fraudulently applied for and received SNAP and medical benefits from 2018 to 2021.

“My office will not allow bad actors to defraud the services put in place to protect our residents,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford. “Defrauding the state welfare system is an upsetting and reprehensible crime, and I am glad to see justice done in this case.”

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Danielle “Pieper” Chio sentenced Bridges to 19-48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Gultry was sentenced to 48-120 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Gultry was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for three years. Both defendants were ordered to pay Restitution for the full amount of money they defrauded.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.