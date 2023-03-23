Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci...
This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, 2015, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Andre Penner, left, and Jonathan Bachman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:50 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
Woman dies, 9 others injured after 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
People watch the Volcano show at the Mirage hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, May...
Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano

Latest News

Deadly attacks are seen in two Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine: Russia attacks cities
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
FILE - Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
Iraq weapons assessment failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later