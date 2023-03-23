Forecast Outlook - 03/23/23

Calmer & Drier to Start With a Chance of Mountains Showers
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off the day with dry and calm conditions Thursday, but by this afternoon we will once again pick up a chance for a few scattered showers. Showers look to move in between 1PM to 6PM but are expected to favor our local mountains, just can’t rule out a shower or two drifting into the Valley. We will have a daytime high of 60 degrees. We’ll also pick up an afternoon breeze in the15-25 MPH range.

For Friday, we’ll be dry but see northwest gusts in the afternoon 25-35 MPH with a high at 60 degrees.

Those Friday winds will bring in cooler air with highs in just the mid-50s expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Brief ridging builds in next week as temperatures make a run toward 70 by Tuesday but it will be short lived as another system looks to move in returning strong wind and a chance of showers back in the mix.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
Woman dies, 9 others injured after 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
People watch the Volcano show at the Mirage hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, May...
Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano

Latest News

Forecast Outlook: 3/23/23 AM
Forecast Outlook: 3/23/23 AM
Forecast Outlook- Wednesday afternoon
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-3/23/23
Forecast Outlook - 03/22/23