Forecast Outlook - 03/23/23

We’re starting off the day with dry and calm conditions Thursday, but by this afternoon we will once again pick up a chance for a few scattered showers. Showers look to move in between 1PM to 6PM but are expected to favor our local mountains, just can’t rule out a shower or two drifting into the Valley. We will have a daytime high of 60 degrees. We’ll also pick up an afternoon breeze in the15-25 MPH range.

For Friday, we’ll be dry but see northwest gusts in the afternoon 25-35 MPH with a high at 60 degrees.

Those Friday winds will bring in cooler air with highs in just the mid-50s expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Brief ridging builds in next week as temperatures make a run toward 70 by Tuesday but it will be short lived as another system looks to move in returning strong wind and a chance of showers back in the mix.

