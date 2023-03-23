Allegiant Stadium to host merchandise sale Thursday ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hitting Allegiant Stadium this weekend, the venue will be hosting an early merchandise sale for fans on Thursday, March 23.

The sale will take place in the stadium’s parking lot B, located near the corner of Hacienda Ave. & Polaris Ave. from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Limited parking will be available in some surrounding lots beginning at 10:00 am. The sale is free for everyone, but the merchandise is first-come, first-serve.

Taylor Swift’s shows will take place Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. Doors open each day at 4:30 pm.

