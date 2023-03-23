600 new parking spaces to open to public at Las Vegas airport Friday

1,500 more parking spots coming to Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 after ‘unprecedented’ demand
1,500 more parking spots coming to Harry Reid Airport Terminal 1 after ‘unprecedented’ demand(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of new parking spaces will open up at Harry Reid International Airport tomorrow, according to an airport spokesperson.

The 600 covered parking spaces are new for the public in the Terminal 1 long-term parking structure. About 1,000 more uncovered parking spots are expected to be made available soon.

The new parking comes after what was described as “unprecedented” demand for parking over the holidays. The parking is converted from previous employee parking.

An airport spokesperson said the additional covered spaces won’t be opened unless all the other levels are full since travelers are still unfamiliar with the location.

Airport officials believe the unusual surge in demand can be attributed to more travel from locals; Harry Reid Airport is also the closest option for outlying areas such as St. George, Laughlin, Pahrump and other cities outside the Valley, and those visitors will often drive to Las Vegas and park in long-term parking.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

