Women + Money Summit event to be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we near the end of Women’s History Month, there is an event on Wednesday to help women grow with their money.

On Wednesday, the Nevada State Treasurer’s office is hosting the Women + Money Summit.

The goal of the event is to help women learn about financial planning, investing, saving for college or retirement and more.

The president of the Las Vegas Raiders, Sandra Douglass Morgan, is also a keynote speaker.

The event is happening from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Meet Las Vegas.

