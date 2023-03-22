Women + Money Summit event to be held in Las Vegas

By Bianca Blueian
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:35 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we near the end of Women’s History Month, there is an event on Wednesday to help women grow with their money.

On Wednesday, the Nevada State Treasurer’s office is hosting the Women + Money Summit.

The goal of the event is to help women learn about financial planning, investing, saving for college or retirement and more.

The president of the Las Vegas Raiders, Sandra Douglass Morgan, is also a keynote speaker.

The event is happening from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Meet Las Vegas.

For more information click here.

