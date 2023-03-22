Woman dies, 9 others injured after 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 73-year-old woman was killed and several other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved six vehicles near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LVMPD said one person was killed and nine others were taken to University Medical Center.

According to LVMPD, a driver of a 2005 Nissan Titan began to change lanes on westbound Desert Inn and lost control of the car. The Nissan hit the back of a Honda Civic, causing a chain reaction of collisions at the intersection. The Nissan then continued southwest, crossing the center median on Desert Inn. A Tesla swerved to avoid a crash and hit the median. The Nissan continued again, hitting the front of a 2010 Ford Flex.

The driver of the Nissan and all five occupants in the Ford were taken to University Medical Center by ambulance. A 73-year-old passenger in the Ford died from her injuries. Four others in two other vehicles also claimed injuries, LVMPD said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the deceased passenger as Mirta C. Curbelo. Her cause and manner of death were both still pending.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident marked the 25th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023.

