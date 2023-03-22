Woman dies, 9 others injured after 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley

Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 73-year-old woman was killed and several other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved six vehicles near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LVMPD said one person was killed and nine others were taken to University Medical Center.

According to LVMPD, a driver of a 2005 Nissan Titan began to change lanes on westbound Desert Inn and lost control of the car. The Nissan hit the back of a Honda Civic, causing a chain reaction of collisions at the intersection. The Nissan then continued southwest, crossing the center median on Desert Inn. A Tesla swerved to avoid a crash and hit the median. The Nissan continued again, hitting the front of a 2010 Ford Flex.

The driver of the Nissan and all five occupants in the Ford were taken to University Medical Center by ambulance. A 73-year-old passenger in the Ford died from her injuries. Four others in two other vehicles also claimed injuries, LVMPD said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the deceased passenger as Mirta C. Curbelo. Her cause and manner of death were both still pending.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident marked the 25th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Abercrombie
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere hiring 3K positions for new Las Vegas venue
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
1 dead, 9 injured in 6-vehicle crash near Desert Inn, Jones
Dream Las Vegas rendering from Feb. 2020.
Construction ‘temporarily paused’ on hotel-casino project on south Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

This undated graphic rendition of the Mirage hotel and casino provided by the design firm WET...
Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano
1 dead, at least 6 injured in crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police make arrest in December murder case
Las Vegas police make arrest in December murder case
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend