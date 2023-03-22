Star Nursery hiring for all Las Vegas Valley stores
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Star Nursery is hiring for all of its garden centers across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, Star Nursery is hiring for the following positions for its garden centers in Las Vegas:
•Cashier
• Sales Associate
• Carry-Out Clerk
• CDL Driver
• Yard Worker
• Management
• Distribution Center Pullers
Those interested in working at Star Nursery can submit an application online at www.starnursery.com or download and drop off a completed application to any garden center.
