Star Nursery hiring for all Las Vegas Valley stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Star Nursery is hiring for all of its garden centers across the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Star Nursery is hiring for the following positions for its garden centers in Las Vegas:

•Cashier

• Sales Associate

• Carry-Out Clerk

• CDL Driver

• Yard Worker

• Management

• Distribution Center Pullers

Those interested in working at Star Nursery can submit an application online at www.starnursery.com or download and drop off a completed application to any garden center.

