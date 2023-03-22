Multiple people injured after crash near Decatur, Oakey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple people are injured after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S. Decatur Boulevard and W. Oakey Boulevard.

LVMPD said multiple people have been transported to University Medical Center. Police reported there were critical injuries involved, though it’s unclear how many people are injured.

A FOX5 photojournalist said an armored vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. Southbound Decatur is closed from Oakey to Charleston while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

