Multiple people injured after crash near Decatur, Oakey

Armored vehicle crash near Decatur, Oakey on March 22, 2023.
Armored vehicle crash near Decatur, Oakey on March 22, 2023.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple people are injured after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S. Decatur Boulevard and W. Oakey Boulevard.

LVMPD said multiple people have been transported to University Medical Center. Police reported there were critical injuries involved, though it’s unclear how many people are injured.

A FOX5 photojournalist said an armored vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. Southbound Decatur is closed from Oakey to Charleston while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Abercrombie
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere hiring 3K positions for new Las Vegas venue
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
1 dead, 9 injured in 6-vehicle crash near Desert Inn, Jones
Dream Las Vegas rendering from Feb. 2020.
Construction ‘temporarily paused’ on hotel-casino project on south Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Woman dies, 9 others injured after 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Star Nursery hiring for all Las Vegas Valley stores
Star Nursery hiring for all Las Vegas Valley stores
People watch the Volcano show at the Mirage hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, May...
Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano