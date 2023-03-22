Las Vegas Mexican restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Mexican restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley will receive some national attention this week.

Chef Leticia Mitchell shared that her downtown Las Vegas restaurant, Letty’s de Leticia’s, will be featured on Food Network’s March 24 episode titled “Mexican, Mediterranean and Mofongo.”

Filmed in Nov. 2022, Letty’s de Leticia’s is located at 807 S. Main Street in downtown. Chef Mitchell’s other location, Leticia’s Cocina, is located inside the Santa Fe Station.

