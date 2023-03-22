Las Vegas magicians honor ‘first Strip magician’ at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas magicians and renowned illusionist David Copperfield honored the first Strip magician at UNLV, three days after she passed away at 100.

Tuesday night, right before his own show on the Strip, Copperfield helped induct Dea into the UNLV Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

Magician and hypnotist AnnaRose Einarsen and her caretaker and long-time friend Elizabeth Bowes accepted the honor in her place.

“She’s an icon not only to female magicians but to magicians everywhere,” Copperfield said. “She started it all,” he said.

“She deserves every recognition she gets. She would be sitting there saying, ‘I don’t deserve this,’ and yet, ’I’m so happy to receive it,” said Elizabeth Bowes, her long-time friend and caretaker.

Einarsen happened to learn about Dea by chance, and befriended her in her final years, even bringing fellow magicians and female magicians to meet the Las Vegas Living Legend.

There’s a difference between being a magician and performing tricks. Magic is a feeling. The way that our paths crossed-- that was magic,” Einarsen said. “It’s important that when you grow in your craft, to identify people that you look up to,” she said, asking Dea for career insight and even learning Dea’s magic secrets.

Einarsen plans to perform Dea’s favorite tricks in future performances.

Back in August, Dea celebrated her 100th birthday last summer and was given the key to the Las Vegas Strip. The occasion was attended by Copperfield, Teller of Penn and Teller, and other headliners and bigwigs across the Las Vegas magic community at the Westgate Resort and Casino.

FOX5 told you about the life and legacy of Gloria Dea, who back in 1941, became the first magician on the roadway that eventually became the Las Vegas Strip.

“I was one of the pioneers. It was a lovely life,” Dea said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.