Former Raiders TE announces cancer diagnosis; will step away from football

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Bolinger
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Moreau said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical with the Saints during the offseason.

Moreau is a free agent and was not going to be coming back to the Raiders. It was during the process of finding a news team that the diagnosis was made.

Moreau was drafted by the Raiders in the 4th round in 2019 out of LSU. He played a key role for the Silver and Black over the last four seasons.

In his tweet, Moreau says he will fight the cancer and get back to doing what he loves.

