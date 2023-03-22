Former Raiders TE announces cancer diagnosis; will step away from football
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Moreau said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical with the Saints during the offseason.
Moreau is a free agent and was not going to be coming back to the Raiders. It was during the process of finding a news team that the diagnosis was made.
Moreau was drafted by the Raiders in the 4th round in 2019 out of LSU. He played a key role for the Silver and Black over the last four seasons.
In his tweet, Moreau says he will fight the cancer and get back to doing what he loves.
