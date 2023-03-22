Former Raiders TE announces cancer diagnosis; will step away from football

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Moreau said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical with the Saints during the offseason.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. (2/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

Moreau is a free agent and was not going to be coming back to the Raiders. It was during the process of finding a news team that the diagnosis was made.

Moreau was drafted by the Raiders in the 4th round in 2019 out of LSU. He played a key role for the Silver and Black over the last four seasons.

In his tweet, Moreau says he will fight the cancer and get back to doing what he loves.

That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG! — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

