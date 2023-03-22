Forecast Outlook-3/22/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The skies have cleared nicely this afternoon allowing us to enjoy plenty of sunshine even though it is cool.

The cooler temperatures will be sticking around for the next several days.

Our normal daytime temperature is in the low 70′s. The hottest temperatures we have in our 7-day forecast is 69.

Despite the sunshine a large low remains.

The base of the low will start to shift tonight.

There is a slight chance of some drizzle late Wednesday through 3 AM Thursday.

Friday into the weekend we will see sunny skies.

Another storm out in the Pacific could have an impact on our weather here early next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.