Forecast Outlook - 03/22/23

A Cold Day With Scattered Afternoon Showers
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Showers are coming to an end Wednesday morning but we are still feeling the effects of the wind.  Isolated showers return Wednesday afternoon and evening. Mountain snow is expected to continue through Wednesday also. We have a Winter Storm Warning for the surrounding mountains and areas north of Clark County until 5PM Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll still see gusts 25-35 MPH through the day on Wednesday and temperatures will stay on the cool side with a high of just 59 degrees. The average high is 73 degrees this time of year. 

We have another system dropping in from the north Thursday that will keep the slight chance for a few scattered showers in the mix before we briefly dry out with slight chances for the weekend. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

