First seedlings sprout inside urban farm shipping containers at park in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spring has sprung across the Las Vegas Valley.

The city of Las Vegas on Tuesday shared that the first seedlings are sprouting inside the urban farm shipping containers located at James Gay Park in the Historic Westside.

The city says it is growing green beans, lettuce and more inside the shipping containers for residents of the Historic Westside.

The first seedlings are sprouting inside the urban farm shipping containers located at James Gay Park in the Historic Westside.



We are growing green beans, lettuce and more.



Westside residents experience 25.5% food insecurity, the highest in Las Vegas, making this farm vital. pic.twitter.com/D4okkmdp7k — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 21, 2023

Calling the farm “vital,” the city said that residents in the Historic Westside experience 25.5% food insecurity, the highest in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.